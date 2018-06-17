× 50 States 50 Lawns Mows Through Little Rock, Thanks Officer Tommy Norman For Help

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Rodney Smith Jr. of ’50 States 50 Lawns’ has made his way to Little Rock where he will spend the day mowing lawns for those unable to do it themselves.

He met up with North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman to help those in his neighborhood.

This is Smith’s second year to travel across the nation to offer free services for the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans.

The Alabaman is also encouraging kids to get involved with the 50-yard challenge. The challenge is through Raising Men Lawn Care Services, which Smith founded.

The challenges is asking kids to cut 50 lawns for free, during which they can receive free t-shirts, sunglasses and ear protection. If someone completes the challenge, the organization will give them a free lawnmower, among other gifts.

He continues his adventures in Oklahoma Monday (June 18).