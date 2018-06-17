Better Chances For Rain Arrive By Midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather pattern will be changing a bit as we head into the middle of this upcoming week. Better chances for relief in terms of cooler weather and rain go up by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stationary front towards our north is keeping cooler air bottled up in the Rocky Mountains. This is also the zone where showers and storms will be developing this upcoming week. The bulk of the action will lie in central Kansas and parts of Nebraska. However, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma are still in the vicinity of rain showers. The further north you live, the better chance you will have of more rain however.

The best days for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday as the storm track shifts south a bit towards Arkansas.

Futurecast at 6:30PM on Wednesday:

-Matt