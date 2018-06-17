× Brooks Koepka Wins Back-To-Back US Open Titles

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CNN) — Brooks Koepka became the first man to win back-to-back US Open titles for 29 years after overcoming a testing and controversial week at Shinnecock Hills Sunday (June 17).

The 28-year-old Floridian triumphed by one shot on a absorbing afternoon to back up his breakthrough major victory at Erin Hills 12 months ago.

He began the day in a four-way tie for the lead and carded a two-under 68 for one over to edge England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who fired only the sixth round of 63 in US Open history.