FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Those not out enjoying the Hogs on this Father's Day are still making it a point to be with family Sunday (June 17).

Fathers in Fort Smith had a chance to ride the Fort Smith trolley Sunday for free.

Plenty of events were held, for example "Art and Wine" at Wine and Design on Donald Street in Fayetteville or a discounted day at Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith.