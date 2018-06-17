Fans Spend Father’s Day Cheering On The Hogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Razorbacks played in their first game of the College World Series and it just so happened to fall on Father's Day.

Dad's brought their kids out to cheer on the Hogs and said they couldn't think of a better way to spend the day.

“I'm so happy for the Hogs and proud of them. I just hope that it continues because what better Father's Day present than to beat the Texas Longhorns,” T.C. Nickelson said.

Scott Bowerman said they started Father's Day on the baseball field at his son's game before watching the Hogs.

“It's a special day you know, to be able to get together with the family and your kids and watch the Hogs play, so 'Go Hogs,'” Boweman said.

Boweman's father-in-law Ron Self said this Father's Day has been great.

“Get to see my grandson play, son-in-law coach...and then come see the Hogs,” Self said.

Derrick Billings started his Father`s Day by also watching his son Hunter win his baseball game.

“We're rooting for them to go all the way. I mean that's the ultimate goal .... Oh, yeah definitely we are going to win,” Billings said.