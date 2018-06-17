× FSPD: Investigate Traffic Fatality On Rye Hill

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An accident involving a car and a motorcycle resulted in the death of the motorcyclist and his passenger was seriously injured, according to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD).

On Sunday (June 17), around 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the 6400 block of Rye Hill for reports of an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was a 22-year-old white male and was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been notified, said police.

The female motorcycle passenger and the three occupants from the passenger vehicle were transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to FSPD.

Investigators said the motorcycle headed west on Rye Hill when it struck the passenger side of a Toyota Sienna, which was turning left from east bound Rye Hill at the 6400 block.