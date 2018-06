Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The trend of heat and humidity continues as we end the weekend. This Father's Day is a hot one compared to previous years.

With all of the sun and lack of clouds, the UV index is at an Extreme Level today. Be sure to use sunscreen and cover exposed skin if you plan to spend time with dad outside today. The sun isn't as strong early into the week.

Futurecast: 5PM

-Sabrina