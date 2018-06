Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) - The opioid crisis has hit the United States hard - and is affecting Arkansas as well.

The Sebastian County Opioid Task Force is hoping to start a discussion about addiction and opioid abuse with the community in an effort to combat the crisis at home.

Sebastian County Sheriff Elect Hobe Runion sat down with 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to discuss an upcoming meeting where community members can sit down and talk with the task force that is coming up on Wednesday, June 20th.