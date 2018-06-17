CAC ‘Skydive For Kids’ Fundraiser A Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Months of fundraising has paid off for a few dozen people who got to skydive this weekend (June 16, 17).

Every year, The Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) of Benton County holds a sky diving fundraiser.

People sign up and then raise money for CAC.

Those who make the $1,000 goal get to skydive for free.

Benton County's CAC Development Associate Lindsay Aycock said the money helps fund its mission.

"This is our ninth year that we’ve had the "Skydive for Kids” event. The more people that know about it is just a really great opportunity to just increase awareness for the kids who really need us, and although they’re taking that leap of faith for us, they know that it’s something awesome that they’re being able tangibly help out within the community," said Aycock.

The children's advocacy center offers a space for child abuse victims to receive support and services -- such as nurses and counselors.

Last year the agency helped more than 800 children.