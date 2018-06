Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) - It's one of the most successful bike rides in the state, bringing cyclist from all across the area to help the Community Services Clearinghouse.

The True Grit 105 Bike Ride is coming to Fort Smith Saturday, June 23.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Steve Dwiggins and Chuck Goux to talk about registration and how you can be a part of this exciting event.