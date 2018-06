Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) - It's a fun way to celebrate the longest day of the year - while teaching kids about health and safety tips.

Carrie Terry with the United Way sat down with 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to discuss the third annual Touch A Truck event.

The third annual Touch A Truck celebration will be Thursday, June 21, from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Van Buren High School.