OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM)–Storms rolled in to Omaha on Sunday afternoon just as Arkansas was breaking open its College World Series opener.

Arkansas leads Texas 5-2 and has the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth inning, when umpires called players off the field due to lightning in the area.

Luke Bonfield’s two run home run put Arkansas ahead in the fifth inning.