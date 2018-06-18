× Asphalt Work To Close Maple Street In Fayetteville On Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — West Maple Street between College and Vandeventer avenues will have lane closures today (June 18) and Tuesday and will be closed completely on Wednesday.

Fayetteville’s Transportation Division will be milling the road and repaving it with asphalt, and vehicle traffic will be restricted. Alternating lanes will be closed today and Tuesday (June 19) from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The road will be closed completely on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the asphalt overlay.

Rain could delay the project and closures.

Detours will be marked on all three days.