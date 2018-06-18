× Bella Vista Couple Not Facing Charges After Alleged Sexual Assault

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) – A man and woman in Bella Vista will not be facing charges related to sexually abusing two toddlers, according to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith.

Douglas and Tamy Pershing were arrested in Sept. 2017 in connection with the sexual abuse.

Douglas was facing felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and Tamy was facing misdemeanor charges of failure to notify by a mandated reporter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Smith said the victim’s parents did not want their child to testify or to talk about the alleged incident.

The law does not allow the prosecutor to proceed without her testimony, according to Smith.