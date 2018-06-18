× Bella Vista Police Searching For Robbery Suspect

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing the Walgreens pharmacy on Monday (June 18) morning.

The suspect is a white male in his 50s, and he was last seen wearing a red, white and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage hat that says “Army” on it, according to Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for the city.

The man used a medical mask to cover his face when he allegedly robbed the store at 3499 Bella Vista Way.

Lapp said police don’t know if the man is armed or what he took from the pharmacy. She said officers are using a K-9 to search near Bella Vista Way and West McNelly Road.

Police are asking residents not to approach the man and to call police at 479-855-3771 if they have any more information.

Lapp said the store is still open for business.