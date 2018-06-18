× Fayetteville Man Arrested After Stabbing At Homeless Camp

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of stabbing another man Saturday (June 16) near a homeless campsite on 19th Street.

Justin White, 31, was arrested Saturday (June 16) in connection with first-degree battery, a Class B felony.

The victim’s fiance said White stole her medications and a knife she made for her son Friday (June 15) evening, according to a prelminary arrest report.

The woman said she then found her fiancee in another campsite, bleeding from a deep wound to his midsection, according to the report.

The victim was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment, and he later told police White stabbed him.

White was being held Monday (June 18) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for July 27 in Washington County Circuit Court.