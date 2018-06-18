× Fayetteville School Board Terminates Superintendent After Sexual Harassment Claims

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After a unanimous vote the Fayetteville School Board has terminated Superintendent Matthew Wendt following allegations of sexual harassment.

The board met in a public hearing Monday (June 18) to discuss the personnel matter.

The claims against Wendt came to light in March. He was placed on paid leave in April pending the outcome of the investigation.

A charge of sexual harassment with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was filed on May 25 against the school district and the board based on Wendt’s conduct.

The law firm representing the woman accusing Wendt of harassment released the complaint in a news release on June 14.