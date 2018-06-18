× Former State Senator To Be Sentenced Today On Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A former state senator is expected to appear in court today to be sentenced on fraud and money laundering charges.

Jake Files resigned earlier this year after pleading guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. He admitted to taking thousands of dollars intended for construction of a sports complex in Fort Smith that was set to be built at Chaffee Crossing.

Files’ plea deal doesn’t guarantee a specific sentence. However, according to our partners at Talk Business & Politics, federal prosecutors are asking for up to two years of prison time.

Files was due to appear in court at 10 a.m. Monday (June 18).