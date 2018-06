× FULL INTERVIEWS: Van Horn, Hogs Look Ahead To Texas Tech

OMAHA, NE (KFSM) – Less than 24 hours after a dismantling of Texas, Arkansas was back on the practice field as they turn their attention to the winner’s bracket of the College World Series.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn and the players met with the media to recap a long Sunday and then gave an early look to Tuesday’s opponent, Texas Tech.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video