Historic Cannon At Tilles Park In Fort Smith To Be Relocated

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A veterans group with the help of Arkansas Trucking Company of Alma, will prep and move a historic cannon sitting at Tilles Park in Fort Smith to a new home at Fort Chaffee.

The historic 155mm towed howitzer nicknamed “Long Tom” was made in 1945 and used by a brigade during the Korean War.

The large canon has since sat at Tilles Park in Fort Smith.

The canon will be cleaned up and put on display inside the Chaffee Crossing Historic District.

The move will start this Wednesday (June 20) at 5:00 pm, arriving at the Marine Corpse League Building at Chaffee Crossing later that night.