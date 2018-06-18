Man, Wife Arrested After Wreck Kills One Child, Injures Two Others

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Springdale man and his wife are in jail after a deadly wreck that took the life of his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

According to Benton County sheriff’s deputies, Nathaniel Clark, 29, and his wife, Sabrina Crowe, 31, were at Beaver Lake on Sunday and were driving back that evening along Cow Face Road when Clark, who was driving, crashed into a tree.

Clark and Crowe both received non-life-threatening injuries. Crowe’s three children — Clark’s stepchildren — were also in the vehicle and were injured. One child, Brooklyn, 6, received non-life-threatening injuries. The other two were air evacuated to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

One of the two children, Kahlyn, 9, later died. The other child, Madelynn, 4, is in critical condition in Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Clark was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, three

felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one felony charge of negligent homicide. He was also charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Crowe was arrested on three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. She is also awaiting a bond hearing.