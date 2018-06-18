× Middle Inning Surge Pushes Texas Tech Past Florida

OMAHA, NE (KFSM) – Once the Texas Tech bats got going in the opening round of the College World Series, there was no slowing them down.

The Red Raiders scored once in the fourth and then twice in both the fifth and sixth innings as they topped defending national champion Florida 6-3 on Sunday night inside TD Ameritrade Park.

Texas Tech will face Arkansas at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the winner’s bracket while Florida faces an elimination game against Texas at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The Longhorns fell 11-5 to Arkansas on Sunday afternoon.

Freshman All-American Gabe Holt drove in three runs to lead the Red Raiders while Fort Smith native Ty Harpenau threw the final two and 2/3 innings for Texas Tech while giving up one run and striking out three.

Arkansas won the only meeting with Texas Tech this season, a 5-1 victory on April 24.