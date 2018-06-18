× Police: Gentry Man Admits Sexually Abusing Girl

GENTRY (KFSM) — A Gentry man has admitted to molesting a 13-year-old girl when she was a young child, according to a probable case affidavit.

Edward Joseph Shirley, 24, was arrested Thursday (June 14) in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

The girl told Gentry police that Shirley groped her genitals when she was 8, according to the affidavit. The incident was reported to police in October 2017.

Investigators later found Shirley, a Level 3 sex offender, was incarcerated at the Delta Regional Prison Unit in Dermott.

Shirley was sentenced in October 2016 to six years in prison for living too close to a school, according to Benton County court records.

Shirley told the investigators in January that he molested the girl five years ago, according to the affidavit.

Shirley was being held Monday (June 18) at the Benton County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He has a hearing set for July 23 in Benton County Circuit Court.