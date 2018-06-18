× Sallisaw Man Injured In Dirt Bike Accident On Oklahoma Highway

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A Sallisaw man is in critical condition after being thrown nearly 20 feet from his dirt bike.

Shannon Wann, 40, was driving his 1985 Black Hawk Dirt Bike on Oklahoma Highway 101 about 15 miles north of Roland in Sequoyah County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Wann was northbound when he departed the roadway to the left, struck a hole with the front end of the dirt bike and was thrown 19 feet from the bike.

The highway patrol said Wann may have been speeding. He was not wearing a helmet, they said.

Wann was transported by med flight to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.