Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: Schedule Of Events

ROGERS (KFSM) — The 2018 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship kicked off in Northwest Arkansas Monday (June 18).

Here is a schedule of events for the remainder of the tournament:

Tuesday, June 19

All Day – Professional practice

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Yoga for Girls presented by Dove – Hub479

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Champions Party presented by Unilever – JQH Convention Center

Wednesday, June 20

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-AM Tee Times

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – First Responder’s Lunch – Hub479

12:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-AM Tee Times

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – BITE | SPARK – 8th Street Market, Bentonville

Thursday, June 21

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-Am Tee Times

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Walmart Women’s Empowerment Summit presented by Kimberly-Clark – JQH Convention Center

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Kids Cooking Classes presented by General Mills – 8th Street Market

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – NEW Lunch – Five & Dime Suite

12 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-Am Tee Times

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – #LikeAGirl STEAM Day- STEAM Center

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – BITE | DISCOVER – 8th Street Market, Bentonville

Friday, June 22

7:30 a.m. – 9:31 a.m. – First Round Morning Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – On-site Hospitality Tents Open

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open

12:30 p.m. – 2:31 p.m. – First Round Afternoon Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Craft Beer Summit – 8th Street Market

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – BITE | Craft – 8th Street Market, Bentonville

Saturday, June 23

6 a.m. – 9 a.m. – 5K @ the LPGA – Walmart AMP / Pinnacle Country Club

7:30 a.m. – 9:31 a.m. – Second Round Morning Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. On-Site Hospitality Tents Open

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open

12:30 p.m. – 2:31 p.m. – Second Round Afternoon Tee Times, Walmart NW Championship presented by P&G

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Razorback Fan Day – Hub479

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Live479 + Leisurlist Lounge at the LPGA – Hub479

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

Sunday, June 24

8:45 a.m. – 10:57 a.m. – Final Round Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – On-site Hospitality Tents Open

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Yoga on the Green presented by Toutheory – Hub479

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – The First Tee Junior Golf Zone presented by Dove – Pinnacle Country Club, 9th Hole Putting Green

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

*18th Green Ceremony immediately following play*