Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: Schedule Of Events
ROGERS (KFSM) — The 2018 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship kicked off in Northwest Arkansas Monday (June 18).
Here is a schedule of events for the remainder of the tournament:
Tuesday, June 19
All Day – Professional practice
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Yoga for Girls presented by Dove – Hub479
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Champions Party presented by Unilever – JQH Convention Center
Wednesday, June 20
7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-AM Tee Times
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – First Responder’s Lunch – Hub479
12:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-AM Tee Times
6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – BITE | SPARK – 8th Street Market, Bentonville
Thursday, June 21
7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-Am Tee Times
7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Walmart Women’s Empowerment Summit presented by Kimberly-Clark – JQH Convention Center
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Kids Cooking Classes presented by General Mills – 8th Street Market
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – NEW Lunch – Five & Dime Suite
12 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G – Official Pro-Am Tee Times
5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – #LikeAGirl STEAM Day- STEAM Center
6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – BITE | DISCOVER – 8th Street Market, Bentonville
Friday, June 22
7:30 a.m. – 9:31 a.m. – First Round Morning Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – On-site Hospitality Tents Open
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open
12:30 p.m. – 2:31 p.m. – First Round Afternoon Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Craft Beer Summit – 8th Street Market
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel
6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – BITE | Craft – 8th Street Market, Bentonville
Saturday, June 23
6 a.m. – 9 a.m. – 5K @ the LPGA – Walmart AMP / Pinnacle Country Club
7:30 a.m. – 9:31 a.m. – Second Round Morning Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. On-Site Hospitality Tents Open
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open
12:30 p.m. – 2:31 p.m. – Second Round Afternoon Tee Times, Walmart NW Championship presented by P&G
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Razorback Fan Day – Hub479
1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Live479 + Leisurlist Lounge at the LPGA – Hub479
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel
Sunday, June 24
8:45 a.m. – 10:57 a.m. – Final Round Tee Times, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – On-site Hospitality Tents Open
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Yoga on the Green presented by Toutheory – Hub479
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Walmart and P&G STEAM Center Open
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – The First Tee Junior Golf Zone presented by Dove – Pinnacle Country Club, 9th Hole Putting Green
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel
*18th Green Ceremony immediately following play*