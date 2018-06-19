× Boil Order Issued For Locust Mountain Road Area In Mountainburg

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a road in Mountainburg.

Residents on Locust Mountain Road are asked to boil their water before using it for cooking or consumption due to possible contamination after a water main break. The split 4-inch main drained the Locust Mountain tank, and about 41 customers were affected, the health department said.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure because contaminated water may have entered the distribution system during pressure loss.

All affected customers are asked to boil any water for consumption or cooking for at least one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

The order will be lifted when tests determine there is no bacterial contamination.