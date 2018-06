× Florida Eliminates Texas In CWS

OMAHA, NE (KFSM) – The defending national champion is still alive.

Facing elimination, Florida got a three-run home run from Jonathan India as the Gators knocked out Texas 6-1 in the loser’s bracket of the College World Series.

Florida will face the loser of Tuesday night’s Arkansas vs Texas Tech matchup on Thursday.

Texas ends the College World Series 0-2 and was outscored 17-6 by Arkansas and Florida.