× Hogs Adjust To Delay But There May Be Silver Lining

OMAHA, NE (KFSM) – There aren’t many positives to take out of a rain out in the College World Series but there is a silver lining to Tuesday’s storms.

@5NEWSBobby takes a look how Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn plans to handle a rainy forecast on Wednesday and how fans feel about Texas being eliminated while @5NEWSAndrew looks at the pitching situation for the Hogs.