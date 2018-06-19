× Interstate 49 Lanes To Be Closed In Bentonville, Rogers For Striping Work

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Lanes of Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will be closed overnight through June 29.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 will be closed alternately between Southeast Walton Boulevard (Exit 85) and Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 (Exit 88).

The closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Wednesday (June 20) through Friday, June 29.

Crews will be placing the final striping and pavement markings on the improved section of Interstate 49.