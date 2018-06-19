Man Arrested After Multiple Cars Stolen, Home Damaged In Vian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIAN(KFSM) - Sequoyah County deputies arrest a man accused of stealing two vehicles and damaging a home in Vian Tuesday (June 19) morning.

Cody Reynolds, 28, is being held without bond at the Sequoyah County jail pending charges, according to Sheriff Larry Lane.

Around 3 a.m., the Sheriff said deputies were called to a home to take a report on a burglary and vehicle theft.

Upon investigation, they discovered that Reynolds had crashed his own vehicle in a wooded area south of Vian.

Reynolds then went to a nearby residence and stole a vehicle parked outside with the keys in the ignition, according to deputies.

After going down the road about a mile, deputies said Reynolds crashed that vehicle and walked away.

That is when he broke into another home and started stealing several items: A firearm, cash, and a laptop.

According to deputies, he then took those items and loaded them into the homeowner's 2017 Chevy Tahoe that was parked in the garage. He then turned the car on and drove through the garage door and destroyed it.

Sheriff Lane said they were able to track the SUV through its OnStar technology which led them to the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir.

Former Fire Chief and Vian resident Ed Barton offered his boat-mounted sonar to help located the SUV so it could be pulled from the water.

“This could have easily turned out much worse for everyone involved, these victims were blessed that they weren’t awaken when the suspect entered their home," said Sheriff Lane.