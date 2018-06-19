Mathew Pitsch Wins Republican Nomination For District 8 State Senate Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Sebastian County voters Tuesday (June 19) selected Mathew Pitsch to be the Republican nominee to challenge Libertarian William Hyman for the District 8 State Senate Seat in November.

The seat came open when Jake Files resigned after pleading guilty to federal charges in January. Files was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday (June 18.)

Mathew Pitsch faced Frank Glidewell on today's ballot.

4,054 ballots were cast in the race.

Pitsch received 2,069 (51%) of the votes and Glidewell received 1,985 (49%), according to the Sebastian County Clerk election results.