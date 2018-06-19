New Hotel Announced For Downtown Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A development group that involves Tom Walton announced plans Monday (June 18) to develop a 0.60-acre site at the southeast corner of the downtown square in Bentonville into a full-service hotel.

The hotel will be built on the Tucker’s Corner site at 200 E. Central Ave., an office building now home to multiple tenants, including the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The project is in the early stages of design and is expected to break ground in 2019, according to a news release distributed Monday.

Walton, a grandson of Walmart Inc. founders Helen and Sam Walton, is representing the hotel developers, who were not named in the news release. It included few details, other than the hotel will include between 100 and 200 rooms. Walton is the managing principal of Ropeswing Hospitality Group, the firm behind downtown Bentonville restaurants The Preacher’s Son and Pressroom and the event venue Record.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to meet the needs of Northwest Arkansas’ business and leisure travelers,” Walton said in a statement. “This project will be ideally positioned at the heart of Bentonville’s culinary and hospitality center, as well as the outstanding bike trails of the region.

“This new hotel will offer another signature amenity for guests coming to Northwest Arkansas.”

