Rally In Springdale Over Separation Of Families At The U.S. Border

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A rally to protest the separation of families at the U.S. border took place at George Park in Springdale today (June 19.)

The rally centered around the Trump administrations "zero tolerance policy," and was hosted by Democrat Josh Mahoney who's running against Congressman Steve Womack in November.

It refers illegal border crossings for criminal prosecution, which leads to kids being separated if their parents are taken into custody.

Images of kids being held at federal shelters across the country have spread online.

People at the rally said they were there to shine a light on what they are calling an unacceptable practice.

"If it does nothing else, I just hope that it brings more awareness to what's going down in our borders and the injustice that some are facing every single day", said one woman in attendance.