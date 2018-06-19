Republican Steve Womack Announces Budget For A Brighter American Future

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Today (June 19) House Budget Committee Chairman Steve Womack (AR-3) unveiled the committee’s plan for fiscal year 2019, a “Budget for a Brighter American Future.”

Chairman Womack claims the budget balances in nine years, addresses unsustainable mandatory spending, continues economic growth, encourages better government and greater accountability, and empowers state and local governments.

“History books have long told the story of American exceptionalism, shining still today because of the strong, enterprising spirit of the American people,” Womack said. “But despite an extraordinary past and a booming economy thanks to tax reform, there are real fiscal challenges casting a shadow of doubt on the nation’s future, including $21 trillion of debt that is rapidly on the rise. We must overcome the challenges.

“A vision that rightly reflects generations-old optimism, Budget for a Brighter American Future offers a balanced and responsible plan to not only address the challenges but give rise to the nation’s prosperity. While the task is not easy, the alternative of doing nothing is far worse. This budget demonstrates that by making the tough decisions in the short-term and building on past economic successes, we can ensure a brighter future for generations of Americans to come.”

Click here to read the full “Budget for a Brighter American Future” plan.

Click here to read a one-page summary released by the House Budget Committee.