Storms Likely In Omaha Tonight

Storms continue to develop in Nebraska and Kansas on Tuesday evening. The high-resolution data shows showers and thunderstorms arriving in the Omaha area and continuing into the early overnight hours. A Flood Watch is in effect for Omaha.

The earliest the data shows thunderstorm development in the City of Omaha is around 7pm on Tuesday. This is around the time the Razorbacks are expected to take the field.

As of around 4:40pm thunderstorms were already starting to grow upscale into a complex which will likely affect much of the area and cause delays with the College World Series.

