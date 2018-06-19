× Three Suspects Arrested In Connection To Siloam Springs Shooting

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Siloam Springs, according to Capt. Derek Spicer.

The shooting took place at the Remington Park apartment complex on North Britt Street about 10:54 p.m. on June 12.

Police arrested Travis Harris, 18, at his house without incident on Tuesday (June 19). A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody with the help of the Rogers Police Department, according to Spicer.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody the night of the shooting for a previous offense.

The three suspects are facing charges of first-degree battery and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Spicer said the investigation is ongoing.