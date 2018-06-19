× Walmart Gives More Than $17 Million In Quality Of Life Commitments To Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart announced Tuesday (June 19) more than $17 million of commitments to enhance the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas.

The grants will support increasing access to high-quality, accessible and relevant arts and recreational amenities, according to a press release.

The groups receiving grants include the Walton Arts Center, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Northwest Arkansas Community College, and TheatreSquared.

“Walmart is proud to give back locally in the community where we operate,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of Corporate Affairs at Walmart. “Our success is intertwined with the success of the region and these investments, along with the recent announcement to build a new Home Office, reflect a continued commitment to improve the lives of all residents in Northwest Arkansas.”

The company said the grants will strengthen the vibrancy of the region and bring additional economic opportunity to the surrounding area.

The Walmart Foundation also announced more than $5 million to strengthen the long-term capacity of the region to meet healthcare infrastructure needs at the Mercy Health Foundation and Northwest Arkansas Community College.