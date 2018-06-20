× Arvest Smashes ‘Million Meals’ Record With More Than 2 Million Meals Raised

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The final tally for Arvest Bank’s Million Meals Campaign was revealed at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, and it was a big one.

The 2018 campaign across all four states Arvest serves was able to raise more than 2 million meals. The number is a new record for the campaign.

In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, nearly 780,000 meals were raised.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Arkansas ranks fifth among the most food-insecure states in the nation.

Arvest’s Million Meals campaign challenges more than 120 communities to fight hunger.

“The impact from people in our communities is what really made this possible,” said Kyle Roberts, co-chair for the Arvest Million Meals Campaign. “Our associates on the front line raising awareness to the need of hunger because, like you said earlier, in Northwest Arkansas, you don’t think about people in need or people going hungry, whether that be elderly, children or families, and so this initiative really hits a big target area and really addresses a unique problem in our areas.”

More than 75 food partners will receive proceeds from the Arvest Million Meals Campaign.