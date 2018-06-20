× Fayetteville Police Searching For Theft Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a female theft suspect.

The woman allegedly stole a bag from a park car earlier this week. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black stretchy pants with her hair pulled back under a ball cap, according to police.

In a post to their Facebook page, police noted she faces a stiff penalty for stealing:

Her skills appear practiced, deliberate, and sharp, but unfortunately for her there is no championship to look forward to at the end of this game, but we can offer a shiny certificate signed by the judge.

Anyone with more information should contact the department at 479-587-3520.