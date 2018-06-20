× OG&E Providing Fans To Fort Smith & Alma Residents

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — OG&E is providing electric fans to low-income and elderly residents in Alma and Fort Smith on Wednesday (June 20).

The Salvation Army will receive 75 fans and Alma Community Outreach will receive 50 fans to help residents beat the heat.

The company is providing 1,225 electric fans to low-income and elderly clients in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. This is the 12th year for the fan donation.

To receive a fan, applicants must have photo ID, proof of all members of their household and proof of address. The proof of address must be dated within the last 30 days.

Only one fan is given for each address and a household is eligible for a fan once every two years.

Residents are welcome to donate box fans to the Salvation Army at 301 N. 6th Street.