“Project Drainbow” Brings Awareness To Pollution In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH(KFSM) - Art students from Northside High School and Southside High School are spending their summer break out in their community.

"Project Drainbow" was created by Keep Fort Smith Beautiful and sponsored by local couple Mike and Donna Stec.

Through the project the students will be painting murals on 12 storm drains around the city.

Students we talked to said the brightly-colored artwork will serve as a reminder to people where the litter they throw on the ground ends up; polluting our local waterways.

Students also told us they are proud to live in a city that will let them do something like this.

"I think its really cool because most of the time people draw on the walls and its graffiti, but we get to do it for free and we don't go to jail or get a fine," Northside Senior Tadareonna Thomas joked, "I think that's pretty cool."

Patrick Charlton with Keep Fort Smith Beautiful tells 5NEWS the group is excited about the project.

He also said he is thankful for the city's support of the project.

The project started on June 16 and goes until June 30.