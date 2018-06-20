Tracking Wednesday Showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will continue for much of NW Arkansas and the River Valley into Wednesday evening.

The initial round of heavy rain continue to spread north into NW Arkansas; however a line of stronger storms has developed along a surface boundary in NE Oklahoma and will advance east into NW Arkansas this evening. Storms along and ahead of the line will have the potential to be severe.

Most of the showers will exit by Wednesday evening with lower rain chances on Thursday and Friday.

More heavy rain is expected on Friday night into Saturday with a complex of thunderstorms.

-Garrett