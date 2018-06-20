× Wednesday’s Rain Totals

The highest rainfall amounts on Wednesday occurred in parts of the River Valley as well as NW Benton County were over 1″ of rain was recorded.

Surprisingly, there were a few spots with little amounts of rain; particularly the Siloam Springs area northeast to NWA Regional where only 0.08″ was recorded. Just a few miles east, Elm Springs recorded 0.85″.

Fayetteville’s Drake Field measured 0.39″ of rain.

In Fort Smith, this was the biggest one-day today of rain since May 3rd when 1.10″ fell. Totals in Fort Smith on Wednesday measured 0.95″.

More rain is likely for late Friday into the weekend with a complex of storms tracking in from the northwest.

-Garrett