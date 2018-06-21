Former Razorback Pitcher Scott Tabor Talks 1979 College World Series Championship Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- University of Arkansas Hall of Fame inductee , and former MLB player, Scott Tabor still holds the title as the winnigest pitcher at the U of A.

"They kept me as a pitcher. I thought I was a better infielder of course but they kept me as a pitcher." said Tabor.

He still remembers his stint as a freshman at the College World Series back in 1979, "I was an 18-year-old freshman it was all brand new, I figured for the next three years at Arkansas we were going to the world series. I thought this was easy, but it didn't work out that way."

1979 was the last time the Razorbacks made it to the College World Series championship game, they faced off against California State, Fullerton and lost.

"Cal Fulton was just coming on to the scene as a powerhouse. We should've won, we knew we should've won." Tabor said.

Looking back, he feels this year's team has a chance to win it all. "The similarities between the two teams are great. This team this year is built to win a national championship."