Police: Fort Smith Man Wanted After Shooting Brother

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting Thursday(June 21) morning in Fort Smith.

Marvin Rojas, 26, is believed to be armed and possibly dangerous, according to Sgt. Wendell Sampson.

Sampson said during their preliminary investigation they know the shooting started as a domestic dispute.

During the dispute police believe Rojas shot his brother in the leg.

The victim refused medical treatment and should recover.

Rojas then left the scene riding a black and silver Harley Davidson motorcycle, Sampson said.

Rojas already has warrants out for his arrested due to parole violations.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rojas, call Fort Smith Police.

Police ask that you do not approach Rojas since he is armed.