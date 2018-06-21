× Springdale Man Gets 15 Years For Fatal DWI Crash

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced June 11 to 15 years in prison for causing the death of another man in a drunk driving accident last summer.

Wade Boggs, 23, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to negligent homicide. He was acquitted on a drunk driving charge.

Boggs, who has a previous DWI conviction, also must pay $970 in fines and court fees.

Springdale police arrested Boggs in July 2017 after he struck a man walking on Ranch Drive, according to an arrest report. The man was taken to Northwest Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries, police said.

Boggs failed all of his field sobriety tests and police measured his blood-alcohol concentration at .304 during his arrest, according to the report.

The legal limit is .08 in Arkansas.