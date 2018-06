× WATCH: Isolated Showers For The First Day Of Summer

A few showers will be possible today, but most of the area will be dry and warm for the first day of summer. Highs today will be right about average for the first day of summer with mid 80s expected across NWA to near 90 in the River Valley. Next chance of widespread storms will come late Friday night into Saturday.

Highs today: