× Special Prosecutor Appointed to Officer-Involved Shooting Case

Washington County Judge William Storey appointed a special prosecutor to investigate a shooting involving a Lincoln officer that left a teenager injured.

According to Prosecutor John Threet, the judge assigned Special Prosecutor H.G. Foster to the case upon request from Threet’s office.

Foster will determine if the shooting was justified or if any charges will be filed in the case. The Lincoln Police Department says officer Chris Williams shot 17-year-old Justin Hellyer after a high speed chase and Hellyer displayed a knife on Feb 6. Hellyer denies having a knife and deputies have been unable to locate it.