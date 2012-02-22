Special Prosecutor Appointed to Officer-Involved Shooting Case

Posted 12:03 am, February 22, 2012, by , Updated at 03:31PM, February 23, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Washington County Judge William Storey appointed a special prosecutor to investigate a shooting involving a Lincoln officer that left a teenager injured.

According to Prosecutor John Threet, the judge assigned Special Prosecutor H.G. Foster to the case upon request from Threet’s office.

Foster will determine if the shooting was justified or if any charges will be filed in the case. The Lincoln Police Department says officer Chris Williams shot 17-year-old Justin Hellyer after a high speed chase and Hellyer displayed a knife on Feb 6. Hellyer denies having a knife and deputies have been unable to locate it.