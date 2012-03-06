× Rogers Man Arrested for Multiple Counts of Burglary

According to Fayetteville Police, a Rogers man was arrested on two counts of Commercial Burglary.

Police say they caught Eric Thompson, 21, inside a fenced area at Rogue Pizza Company located at 402 West Dickson Street.

After finding his shoe impression and several tools he had left at Common Grounds located at 412 West Dickson, police identified him at the suspect.

They also say around $500 was stolen from the business.

Police say Thompson had entered Rogue Pizza Company through the roof and was covered in insulation that they believe is the same insulation from the ceiling of Rogue Pizza Company.

During a search, police found stolen money, stolen driver’s licenses, credit cards, electronics, car keys and several bottles of alcohol. Thompson had also removed two safes from Rogue Pizza Company.

Thompson had two previous arrests also for commercial burglary.