Fort Smith Shooting: Person of Interest Found, Held on Unrelated Charge

Fort Smith Police say they’ve interviewed Amca Douangmala, 26, aka “Fearless, who was believed to be a person of interest in a shooting that left a Northside High School cheerleader wounded.

Douangmala was taken into custody and interviewed following a court hearing on an unrelated charge Wednesday. He currently is not facing any charges in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.

The shooting happened on Feb. 7 at 3118 N. Pointe Place.

Witnesses reported at least two men and three women arguing in the street outside the residence around 3 a.m. night. A stray bullet went through the bedroom window of one of the homes, striking 17-year-old Neisha Forrest in the neck. Forrest survived the shooting and surgery to remove the lodged bullet from her neck.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to the River Valley Crime Stoppers tip line at (479) 78-CRIME or the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.